Punch Bowl Social, known for fun and games, also has weekend brunch—and biscuits

Punch Bowl Social is from Denver, but the owners have tried hard to fit into Fort Worth.

Their new restaurant at 1100 Foch St. is trimmed in robin-print wallpaper — in honor of the 1957 hit song “Rockin’ Robin,” sung by I.M. Terrell High School graduate Bobby Day.

There’s a “Possum Kingdom” karaoke room celebrating the 1994 Toadies hit.

And — well, mainly there’s a lot of young gamers enjoying the “eatertainment” restaurant, with table, video or board games along with cocktails and food.

But early on Saturday or Sunday morning, say right after the 10 a.m. opening, is the time to enjoy Punch Bowl Social’s secret vice: brunch.

The weekend brunch features a make-your-own bloody Mary or mimosa bar, along with a menu ranging from chicken-and-waffles with chipotle-maple syrup ($16.25) to huevos rancheros in Chimayó red chile with duck confit ($16.50).

Did I mention biscuits?

The brunches come with a plate of flaky, old-fashioned biscuits and strawberry-ginger jam.

Don’;t get me wrong. Punch Bowl Social is more of a social gamers’ lounge for the West 7th crowd.

But before they wake up, anyone can enjoy brunch and old-school biscuits.

Founder and owner Robert Thompson was our guest on the 144th episode of the almost-weekly Eats Beat podcast, available anywhere you find better podcasts including Apple.com.

Thompson said besides the robins and bird nests for Day, the decor includes French furnishings and trim in honor of the street’s namesake, World War I French Gen. Ferdinand Foch.

Every Punch Bowl Social, including another Dallas Deep Ellum location, is tailored to the local market.

“This thing is created as kind of the anti-chain,” he said.

“The millennials and Gen-Zers we serve want the same thing in every market — they want a good time. They want to have experiences. ... We have scratch cooking, and games to play while you’re eating.”

The regular lunch and dinner menu includes a classier version of a Big Mac called the Knockoff Burger ($14.25); barbacoa, carnitas, chicken or shrimp tacos; six salads; and a long lost of appetizers.

There’s also a children’s menu offering a grilled cheese, a banana-almond-butter sandwich and a smaller burger called the Li’l Knock. Children are admitted until 10 p.m.

The Foch Street location below the West Lancaster Avenue bridge is a 60-year-old former metal works that lately had been the Times Ten Cellars winery and tasting room.

Punch Bowl Social is open at 3 p.m. weekdays for dinner and late-night dining, at 10 a.m. weekends for brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night; 817-769-8109, punchbowlsocial.com.