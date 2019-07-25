Finding Santa Fe-style enchiladas at a hole-in-the-wall restaurant west of Fort Worth

bud@star-telegram.com

New Mexico-style red & green chile west of Lake Worth

Hey, Bud! You used to write about a Santa Fe-style restaurant with real red and green chile enchiladas. Is that still around?

—Mark on Facebook

La Choza Fine Foods is very much still around. On Farm Road 1886 west of Texas 199, chef Anthony Aguillon serves genuine Santa Fe stacked enchiladas that taste like you’re at Tomasita’s off the plaza. The rest of the menu is Tex-Mex and American, but La Choza’s enchiladas remain the most authentic local Santa Fe cooking. Housemade cakes, too. It’s open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday, dinner nightly except Sunday at 7001 Confederate Park Road.

Chef Sage’s River Bend Cafe: It’s good to find

Hey, Bud! I saw your item about Chef Sage Sakiri and River Bend Cafe, but I can’t figure out where that is. Help?

—Steve, Fort Worth

River Bend Cafe, soon to be River Bend Bistro, is 2 miles south of Airport Freeway on Handley-Ederville Road, or 1 mile west of Loop 820 near Trinity Boulevard. The exact address is 7251 Stoneway Drive North. Sakiri, a former chef in Southlake and Colleyville, also will open two new Roanoke restaurants.

The Cookshack in the Cultural District heats up interest

Hey, Bud! What can you tell me about The Cookshack on University Drive? Where do we get good fried chicken? —Cathy and Brenda on Facebook

The Cookshack, a new restaurant company opening at 500 University Drive, is teasing us on Instagram with photos of Nashville hot chicken baskets and sandwiches. For Southern fried chcken, I still like Drew’s Place on Horne Street or any of the Babe’s locations.