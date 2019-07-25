A new grill-and-bar near DFW Airport offers half-price margaritas to beat Texas heat

bud@stat-telegram.com

Terms I never thought I’d see together : “gastropub,” “Oregon” and “Euless.”

But an Oregon sports pub is flourishing in Euless, mainly because it’s better than your typical bland suburban chain.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill, a Portland original from that city’s Old Town, is owner-operated and represents the best of that city’s famous food culture.

The giant menu includes everything from Tuscan chicken to Thai chicken curry, with burgers, salads, sandwiches and a giant weekend brunch.

There’s also a special made just for Texas: half-price margaritas when it’s 95 degrees or hotter.

The brunch has become the biggest hit around DFW Airport. A menu of 16 platters includes chilaquiles or huevos rancheros with Santa Fe bacon-black beans, Irish whiskey French toast and jalapeno-buttermilk chicken-and-waffles with maple bacon.

On a recent stop, a summer-menu cheddar burger with crispy prosciutto and arugula ($15.95) lived up to the billing, and a skillet blackberry pecan-oat crumble ($8.95) obviously was meant to be shared.

There are $6-$8 small plates at happy hour.

Thirsty Lion has been publishing introductory coupons on Groupon and other sites, so there are deals out there.

Thirsty Lion is deep inside Glade Parks. Look for it at 1220 Chisholm Trail, a block west of Texas 121; 817-283-9000, thirstyliongastropub.com.