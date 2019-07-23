Brunch, biscuits, burgers and more parking: a new Beacon brings pancakes to U.S. 287

Biscuits on the buffet at Beacon Cafe 287, a second location for the popular northwest Tarrant County restaurant. bud@star-telegram.com

Owners split up one of Texas’ best breakfast and burger restaurants, so now we have two Beacon Cafes.

Gene Bingham kept the old location near Saginaw with all the history.

Christie Bingham got the new location 2 miles north with all the parking.

Beacon Cafe 287 is her restaurant, the latest outpost for stellar breakfasts, weekend brunch buffets and those avocado-Jack cheeseburgers.

The first Beacon opened in 2011 near Saginaw on the runway at the 102-year-old Hicks Field airport.

Now, tne cars have almost crowded out the planes.

So when Bingham talks about the new Beacon 287 near Avondale-Haslet Road, the first thing she says is: “We’ve got plenty of parking!”

The food and hours are basically still the same as at the first Beacon, which remains open.

An elaborate breakfast buffet starts at 7 a.m. weekends and includes the Beacon’s No. 1 order: pineapple upside-down pancakes.

They’re made with just enough caramelized-sugar pineapple to seem like something you’d find in a trendy restaurant like Snooze or Yolk, not in a plate-lunch cafe near the Wise County line.

There’s a pancake station at the weekend brunch, an omelet station and a table spread with fruit and breads.

At lunch. the menu offers a few of Bingham’s “extreme” burgers and Beacon specialties like a housemade almond-apricot chicken salad, or Reuben sandwiches with specialty corned beef on marble rye.

Christie Bingham is experimenting with dishes like burnt-end breakfast tacos, or a breakfast stuffed avocado filled with egg whites, bacon or sausage and Muenster cheese.

Both Beacons are open for breakfast and lunch daily. (The airport location is closed Mondays.)

The new Beacon Cafe 287 is at 12721 Business U.S. 287 North in far northwest Fort Worth. That’s so far our North Main Street past Saginaw that it’s no longer called North Main Street; 817-809-8606.

The earlier location is at 171 Aviator Drive in rural Tarrant County east of Saginaw; 817-439-1041, thebeaconcafe.com.

(A separate Beacon Cafe on Beach is no longer operated by the same family.)