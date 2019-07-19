Beacon Cafe 287 is ready for north Tarrant County diners to come in for a landing

A Beacon Cafe burger with avocado DFW.com archives

Two landing spots for Beacon Cafe

Hey, Bud! I really like going to Beacon Cafe at the Hicks Airport landing strip for breakfast. There’s a new place named Beacon Cafe on U.S. 287 Business. Is that the same folks? —Sandy, Haslet

You’re safe at that Beacon, officially at 12721 Business U..S. 287 North. Try the weekend breakfast buffet till 2 p.m. The Bingham family serves their great burgers there or at the original location, 171 Aviator Drive near Saginaw. (A Keller location has separate ownership.)

Roasted elote, with or without brisket

Hey, Bud! Can you tell me where the best roast corn in a cup is? —Lavonda, Fort Worth

I like the elote at Flores Barbecue, the truck at the Trailhead in Clearfork. Thursdays through Sundays. (It’s behind Mellow Johnny’s Bike Shop, 4801 Edwards Ranch Road). But the most buzz-worthy corn is the brisket elote cup at Panther City BBQ, 201 E. Hattie St.

When Rufe Snow Drive was chain row

Hey, Bud! What was the Italian restaurant on Rufe Snow Drive where Frijoles is now? They used pasta for drinking straws. —Connie, Saginaw

Took some digging, but that was an Italian Oven. Rufe Snow Drive, now junky and timeworn, was once a restaurant row.