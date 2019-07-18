New ‘Tex-Mex smokehouse’ burger-barbecue grill to open near UT Arlington

A burger at Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse, soon to open on West Park Row Drive.

Salsa Joe’s is putting down roots, and in a good location.

The “Tex-Mex smokehouse” food truck will become a restaurant and bar at 1700 W. Park Row Drive.

That’s the Arlington spot in a small strip shopping center near the UT Arlington ballpark.

It’s where Food Network star Guy Fieri first made Arlington famous by bringing “Diners, Drive-Ins & Drives” to town, visiting the recently reopened Original Chop House Burgers, now at 2502 Little Road.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Salsa Joe’s is expected to open by September in a former plate-lunch cafe.

The new restaurant will include smoked meats and burgers but also tacos, tortas and roasted chicken. It’ll have a full bar.

It’s the first of what the owners, the Strussion family, hope will be successful enough to franchise.

Salsa Joe’s also serves thick burgers and smoked turkey sandwiches.

Look for it to open by September; facebook.com/salsajoessmokehouse.