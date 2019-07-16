Want a fine-dining dinner for $39? Here’s when to find deals

Clearfork has your outdoor brunch and dining needs covered Warm weather means many people are looking for outdoor seating for brunch, dinner and cocktails. The Shops at Clearfork and nearby Trailhead have plenty of restaurant options with outdoor dining. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Warm weather means many people are looking for outdoor seating for brunch, dinner and cocktails. The Shops at Clearfork and nearby Trailhead have plenty of restaurant options with outdoor dining.

It’s been part of Texas’ summer for 22 years, and all Dallas-Fort Worth is grateful.

DFW Restaurant Week is a chance to try more than 100 fine-dining restaurants for $39 or $49, and part of each ticket goes to the Lena Pope Home children’s agency or to a Dallas-area food bank.

Reservations are now open for Restaurant Week. The official week is Aug. 5-11, but some restaurants extend the dining promotion through Labor Day.

For $39 or $49, you get a three-course dinner in a restaurant where that would usually cost much more. The typical savings is about $20-$30, plus part of the money ($8-$10 from each dinner) goes to charity.

(That last part is important. Several “restaurant week” promotions have copied DFW Restaurant Week, but it remains the most successful and also the most generous to charity.)

Several of the restaurants also will offer a $25 two-course lunch special, with $5 going to charity.

Some of the most popular Fort Worth-area restaurants :

▪ B&B Butchers & Restaurant offers a choice of seven entrees, ranging from a filet to chicken, salmon, pasta, a pork chop and even a surf-and-turf combo with filret medallions and two bacon-wrapped stuffed shrimp (Aug. 2-Sept. 1, $49, $10 to Lena Pope Home; there’s also a $25 lunch).

▪ Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine offers a choice of beef tenderloin with elote and sriracha aioli, pork tenderloin, a quail-mushroom pasta or a roasted chile relleno (Aug. 5-18, $49, $10 to Lena Pope Home).

▪ Capital Grille offers a filet mignon, a bone-in dry-aged New York strip, roast chicken or glazed salmon, along with salad or clam chowder, sides and dessert (Aug. 5-Sept. 2, $49, $10 to Lena Pope Home; there’s also a $25 lunch).

▪ Eddie V’s Prime Seafood serves salmon, a daily chef’s fish special, filet mignon or a double chicken breast, salad or bisque and dessert (Aug. 5-Sept. 2, $49, $10 to Lena Pope Home).

▪ Lonesome Dove Western Bistro offers its garlic-stuffed roast tenderloin, mahi-mahi or a crispy-thin chicken thigh (Aug. 5-11, $49, $10 to Lena Pope Home).

▪ Michaels Cuisine is offering its pepper-crusted beef tender, roast chicken or pepita-crusted snapper (Aug. 5-31, $49, $10 to Lena pope Home; there’s also a $25 lunch).

▪ For only $39, Silver Fox Steakhouse features a choice of a filet mignon, glazed salmon or a prime pork chop with peach-serrano glaze, along with salad and dessert (Aug. 5-Sept. 2, $39, $8 to Lena Pope Home).

More Fort Worth restaurants offering the deal for at least one week, many for longer: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House ($49), Del Frisco’s Grille ($39), Grace ($49), HG Sply Co. ($39), Piola Italian Restaurant ($39), Rise n°3 Souffle ($39), Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Texas de Brazil ($39) or Waters Restaurant ($49).

In Arlington, book at Melting Pot Fondue Restaurant,($39), Mercury Chophouse,($49), Piccolo Mondo Italian Restaurant ($39), Restaurant506 at the Sanford House ($49) or The Keg Steakhouse + Bar.($39).

In Northeast Tarrant County, it’s a chance to try Boi Na Braza, Grapevine ($39); Del Frisco’s Grille, Southlake ($39); Ferrari’s Italian Villa & Chop House, Grapevine ($39); il Calabrese, Southlake ($39); Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse & Seafood ($39), Southlake; La Bistro, Hurst ($49), Mac’s on Main, Grapevine ($39); Next Bistro, Colleyville ($49); Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Grapevine ($49); or The Classic Cafe at Roanoke, Roanoke ($49).