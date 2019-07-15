‘Kolache bread’? It’s not the only new item at a west Fort Worth bakery-cafe

Pearl Snap Kolaches A Rising Success Adding burgers and sliders to their outstanding breakfast items has transformed this west side kolache restaurant into a first class breakfast and lunch destination. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Adding burgers and sliders to their outstanding breakfast items has transformed this west side kolache restaurant into a first class breakfast and lunch destination.

The rise of Pearl Snap Kolaches continues.

The tiny west side bakery near the River District now serves a full breakfast: pancakes, eggs, hashbrowns and kolache-dough cinnamon rolls.

Coming soon on the menu: hot and cold deli sandwiches made with Pearl Snap’s special kolache bread.

Kolaches, the Czech fruit pastries that first came to Texas in 1952 at bakeries in small-town West, are now as Texan as Blue Bell ice cream or Whataburger.

Pearl Snap won prizes for its kolaches, but broadened the menu to bring in more breakfast and lunch patrons.

A couple of years ago, Pearl Snap added excellent breakfast tacos ($2.75) and burgers ($7-$8).

Now, the new full combo breakfast ($8) offers a choice of items plus bacon, sausage or the spicy links used for “sausage kolaches” (technically, klobasniky).

Pearl Snap’s “three-day” kolache bread is about to take center stage as the star of both the lunchtime deli sandwiches and the forthcoming breakfast French toast





“We’ve been working on making bread for a while,’ owner Wade Chappell said.

Pearl Snap will do typical ham, turkey or chicken sandwiches, something you can grab for lunch while you’re in for breakfast.

The big upgrade: hot sandwiches on the kolache bread.

A Pearl Snap Kolaches sausage-and-egg sandwich with jalapenos. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

“I don’t think the bakeries in West have ever done this,” he said.

“We want to keep pushing the envelope and offering something new.”

Pearl Snap is offering a special “giving back” charity benefit July 20.

That day, 20% of sales will be donated to the Presbyterian Night Shelter in Fort Worth.

Both stores will have raffle drawings and giveaways.

Try Pearl Snap Kolaches for breakfast or lunch daily at 4006 White Settlement Road; 817-233-8899, https://pskolaches.com/.

A South Hulen Street location is open for kolaches and coffee only until noon daily at 2743 S. Hulen St., near Trader Joe’s.

(If you’re in Arlington, try Kenner’s Kolache Bakery, 2812 S. Cooper St. in Arlington. Kolaches there sell for $1.20-$1.59 each, $13-$16 per dozen, with frequent half-off discounts on Groupon.)