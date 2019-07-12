BBQ on the Brazos to open on the Circle in west Fort Worth

State-ranked BBQ on the Brazos’ Cresson location BBQ on the Brazos co-owner John Sanford tours the state-ranked restaurant’s “dining room” at the Motorsports Ranch In Cresson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK BBQ on the Brazos co-owner John Sanford tours the state-ranked restaurant’s “dining room” at the Motorsports Ranch In Cresson.







BBQ on the Brazos to open on the Circle

Hey, Bud! Saw on dfw.com where BBQ on the Brazos is moving to the Benbrook Traffic Circle. Isn’t that the Weatherford circle?

—A half-dozen readers

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

State-ranked BBQ on the Brazos is leaving Cresson and moving to 3801 Southwest Blvd. on the traffic circle, a big step up and a good location for John Sanford and Kathryn Warren’s Texas top-50 barbecue. (And yes, that’s the “Benbrook” circle — people used to call it “Weatherford” but that was the now-gone smaller circle nearby at Camp Bowie West.)

After the peach festival, pizza

Hey, Bud! I know Saturday is the Peach Festival in Weatherford. We go early, but what’s good for lunch on the way home?

—Carol, Fort Worth

Go before it gets hot, then stop on the way back someplace like Parker County Brewing in the Shops at Willow Park for a “Javelina honey” pizza, or the new Bistro 1031 in downtown Aledo for burgers or salads. (Hint if you can’t make it to Weatherford: The same Parker County peaches and berries from Hutton Farms are sold at the Ridgmar Farmers Market, 900 Alta Mere Drive across from the mall.)

Try the brisket, comrade

Hey, Bud! I like your barbecue. What is your location? Send me the address.

—Fake Facebook account, probably in Russia

Fort Worth, Tarrant County, Texas. Just try any of the barbecue.