Paco’s restaurant, ranked among best for ‘Mex-Mex,’ adding a bar and margaritas

Cozy little Paco’s Mexican Cuisine is turning 10, and celebrating with a new bar and dining room.

Paco’s, ranked early as one of the best 50 Mexican restaurants in Texas, is expanding on West Magnolia Avenue to add a flashy bar with margaritas.

That means Paco’s intermittent hours will stretch longer, and later. When the remodeling is finished in September,, Paco’s will be open all day and late enough for bar business

On a street with another of the best 50 pure “Mex-Mex” restaurants in Texas (Benito’s) and flashy taqueria Salsa Limón, Paco’s and owner Francisco Islas have stuck to a purely Yucatecano-Mex menu with a more careful presentation.

The poblano-queso soup and salmon pibil are favorites along with the guajillo or tomatillo tacos (try the spinach-cheese) and breakfasts.

A look at plans for the redecorated Paco’s on West Magnolia Avenue.

Between Paco’s and Benito’s, they serve two of Texas’ best chilaquiles plates ever, each totally different from the other.

(To visit another of that top 50, motor south on Eighth Avenue to Park Place and Esperanza’s Cafe and Bakery.)

Paco’s nightly specials range from gourmet dishes to Central American items like this week’s tlacoyos.





Paco’s Cuisine is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday (taking a midafternoon break) and for lunch Monday.

Watch for the new sign at 1508 W. Magnolia Ave., near Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center; 817-759-9110, pacoscuisine.com.