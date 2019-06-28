Here’s a new Fort Worth chili dog stop for July 4; plus an Arlington pie update

Brisket chili-jalapeno Frito pie at Uncle Daddy’s B&B in Cityview Centre. bud@star-telegram.com

Uncle Daddy’s serving burgers, hot dogs in southwest Fort Worth

Hey, Bud! We want hot dogs for July 4. What was the new place you mentioned lately?

—George, Fort Worth

Uncle Daddy’s in Cityview Centre has thick burgers, jumbo Nathan’s franks, and an excellent brisket chili to go with both.

Mansfield’s Mellow Mushroom closed, but not because of City Hall

Hey, Bud! Why did Mellow Mushroom in Mansfield close? I heard it was something to do with the building and the city.

—Reader on somebody else’s Facebook page

Mansfield replies that city building inspectors weren’t involved. Sounds like the company had a dispute with the builder.

Maverick’s Grill in Arlington is open mornings for Connie’s breakfast

Hey, Bud! I saw you wrote about Maverick’s Grill serving the old Connie’s Cafe breakfasts and lunches. When are they open? Do they have Connie’s pies?





—Walter, Arlington

Maverick’s has been opening at 9 a.m. but will revert to 7 a.m. hours soon. By adding Connie’s menu, it has become the only sports grill and bar with a pie case. The choices this week included Oreo pie or cherry-chocolate cheesecake; 601 E. Main St.