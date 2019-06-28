Eats Beat
Here’s a new Fort Worth chili dog stop for July 4; plus an Arlington pie update
Uncle Daddy’s serving burgers, hot dogs in southwest Fort Worth
Hey, Bud! We want hot dogs for July 4. What was the new place you mentioned lately?
—George, Fort Worth
Uncle Daddy’s in Cityview Centre has thick burgers, jumbo Nathan’s franks, and an excellent brisket chili to go with both.
Mansfield’s Mellow Mushroom closed, but not because of City Hall
Hey, Bud! Why did Mellow Mushroom in Mansfield close? I heard it was something to do with the building and the city.
—Reader on somebody else’s Facebook page
Mansfield replies that city building inspectors weren’t involved. Sounds like the company had a dispute with the builder.
Maverick’s Grill in Arlington is open mornings for Connie’s breakfast
Hey, Bud! I saw you wrote about Maverick’s Grill serving the old Connie’s Cafe breakfasts and lunches. When are they open? Do they have Connie’s pies?
—Walter, Arlington
Maverick’s has been opening at 9 a.m. but will revert to 7 a.m. hours soon. By adding Connie’s menu, it has become the only sports grill and bar with a pie case. The choices this week included Oreo pie or cherry-chocolate cheesecake; 601 E. Main St.
