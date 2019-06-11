What could be better than burgers? A new Fort Worth grill adds hot chicken, brisket Frito pie

A house-smoked bacon cheeseburger with barbecue sauce at Uncle Daddy’s B&B, new in Cityview Centre. bud@star-telegram.com

I know this is tough to believe, but the Bryant Irvin Road neighborhood of southwest Fort Worth was underburgered.

No longer. Uncle Daddy’s B&B is open behind Razzoo’s in Cityview Centre, bringing a homestyle burger grill and bar by local pitmaster and chief grill cook Rodney Lambert.

For now, the “B&B” stands for burgers and brews. It was supposed to include barbecue, but Uncle Daddy’s is starting with the simplest “B.”

The burgers are thick, hand-packed and served with house-smoked bacon or brisket chili.

Uncle Daddy’s matches Kincaid’s for the best burger south of Interstate 20, unless you go to Nicky D’s in Croiwley.





That brisket chili is also at the heart of Uncle Daddy’s true standout: the Frito pie ($4.99).

It’s topped with shredded cheese, jalapenos and plenty of brisket chili. This might be the best chili south of Dutch’s or Rodeo Goat.

Uncle Daddy’s also serves Nathan’s hot dogs. (I see a July 4 hot dog with chili ahead.)

There’s also a fried chicken sandwich, a hot chicken sandwich with pork belly and a hot link, and a chicken-fried steak sandwich.

Uncle Daddy’s serves lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays. It’s next to a Schlotzsky’s/Cinnabon at 4608 Bryant Irvin Road; facebook.com/UncleDaddys.