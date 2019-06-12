Chef Tim Love on the don’t-miss dishes at his new Italian restaurant: pizza, roast chicken and a ‘showstopper’ steak

Scenes From An Italian Pop-up Restaurant (Tim Love’s Ufficio) Fort Worth chef Tim Love launched Ufficio, a four-night Italian pop-up restaurant, at his Test Kitchen near downtown Fort Worth. We had a front-row seat to watch Love and his crew cooking. (Star-Telegram video by Robert Philpot) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth chef Tim Love launched Ufficio, a four-night Italian pop-up restaurant, at his Test Kitchen near downtown Fort Worth. We had a front-row seat to watch Love and his crew cooking. (Star-Telegram video by Robert Philpot)

Chef Tim Love’s new Italian restaurant is off to his best start ever, and there’s a reason.

For most of his 20 years as Fort Worth’s cowboy-chef-turned-celebrity, Love has thought about opening an Italian restaurant.

The result is Gemelle, Love’s tribute to daughters Ella and Anna and a place both families and foodies can love.

The menu’s signature is cacio e pepe, the classic pasta with pecorino and black pepper.

But there are all kinds of surprises, from the most elaborate and flavorful baked chicken ever (with preserved lemons and garlic) to the Saturday night dinner special, a 40-ounce prime porterhouse Tuscan-style with herbs, lemon and garlic.

It’s all served in a patio-garden setting, with room for play on the lawn and a stage and private tables all around the edge.

That big steak is cut for the table to share. So unless you have a hungry Father’s Day weekend diner who wants his own 40-ounce porterhouse, share the steak and order a couple of pastas or a pizza.

Much of the buzz before Gemelle opened was about the Detroit-style pizza, browned and crisp on the bottom of the square pans and light on top.

A change is coming soon at his other top Fort Worth restaurant, the Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, he said.

Gemelle is open for dinner nightly and lunch Friday through Sunday; 4400 White Settlement Road, 817-732-9535.