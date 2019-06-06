Mark your calendar: Dates set for DFW Restaurant Week deals to help Lena Pope

Kay Granger reads stories at Lena Pope Chapel Hill Rep. Kay Granger visits students at Lena Pope Chapel Hill Academy to read to them and encourage them to read. (Star-Telegram/Joyce Marshall) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. Kay Granger visits students at Lena Pope Chapel Hill Academy to read to them and encourage them to read. (Star-Telegram/Joyce Marshall)

DFW Restaurant Week’s dates are officially set for Aug. 5-11, with some restaurant extending the annual summer dining promotion through Labor Day.

Reservations start July 9 for $39 and $49 three-course fine-dining dinner deals through Labor Day, with $8 or $10 of each dinner donated to a Fort Worth children’s charity.

This is the 22nd year for the annual August dining discounts at more than 100 restaurants across the Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington area.

(Several “restaurant week” promotions have copied it, but DFW Restaurant Week remains the most popular and most successful. It also donates the most generous portion to charity.)

For 21 of its 22 years, Lena Pope Home has benefited from the August dinner deals in Tarrant and Denton counties. Diners in Dallas County support that city’s food bank.

Once again, DFW Restaurant Week will also include $25 two-course lunches with $5 going to charity.

Some restaurants will offer a “preview” weekend Aug. 2-4.

The event is presented by local radio stations owned by Philadelphia-based Entercom, including KRLD/1080 AM.