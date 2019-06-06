‘The stars have aligned’ for chef Hicks, leaving Fort Worth for Burleson

Former Buttons chef Keith Hicks says hello; he’s at The Rim in Burleson Chef Keith Hicks, formerly known for his comfort food and holiday buffets at Buttons, rejoins friend Brent Johnson as chef at The Rim in Burleson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chef Keith Hicks, formerly known for his comfort food and holiday buffets at Buttons, rejoins friend Brent Johnson as chef at The Rim in Burleson.

Former Buttons chef Keith Hicks is now in the kitchen at The Rim, expanding the menu at that Burleson restaurant.

Rim owner Brent Johnson teamed with Hicks years ago to open a comfort-food restaurant in Fort Worth.

When Hicks went his way and eventually founded Buttons, Johnson started the Rio Mambo restaurants and added The Rim as a retro burger-and-beer grill. (It’s known for an Airstream trailer that serves as the kitchen, like in a food park.)





“The stars have aligned” and The Rim will mix retro with soul, Johnson said.

Hicks said he’ll add a few old Buttons specials, like the beef rib.

A new ownership team recently bought into Buttons. The restaurant served between 500 and 600 customers on Mother’s Day, Hicks said.





(Buttons has thrived as a nightspot, but has tried twice to revamp the menu and draw lunch or Saturday brunch business.)





The Rim is open for lunch and dinner daily at 295 E. Renfro St.; 817-720-7707, rimrestaurant.com.