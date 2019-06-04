Tacos, burgers and beer on the lake—from a Stockyards Tex-Mex legacy

A street tacos plate — pastor on corn, brisket on flour, chicken fajita on flour — at Sammy’s on the Lake. bud@star-telegram.com

Tacos and salsa have finally come to Eagle Mountain Lake, and in a big way.

A former barbecue restaurant near the lake’s north end is the new home of Sammy’s on the Lake, owned by Molina family mambers from the first-rate Dos Molinas’ Tex-Mex restaurant near the Stockyards,

Sammy’s isn’t a full restaurant. It’s a smaller tacos-burgers-and-beer place on the lakefront with a glorious view of Eagle Mountan sunsets.

It’s growing, with plans to add more seafood and breakfasts in the coming weeks.

The flavorful salsa and queso are unmistakably familiar from Dos Molinas’.

Sammy’s soecialty is street tacos on corn or flour tortillas. There’s a brisket taco on a flour tortilla with cilantro and onion, a chicken fajita taco or an excellent taco de pastor on a corn tortilla.

Sammy’s also has a wide selection of salsas, including a creamy jalapeno sauce fiery enough to launch a boat.

A taco platter offers a choice of three for $7.99. There’s also salads, nachos and half-pound burgers including a “Mexi” burger with ham, pepper Jack and guacamole.





Robert Molina, a son of Dos Molinas’ founder Gloria, and his wife, Mariza, own Sammy’s. It’s named for daughter Samantha.

By July, Sammy’s will add fish tacos, shrimp cocktail and ceviche along with weekend breakfast Dos Molinas’-style with huevos rancheros or chilaquiles.

Sammy’s on the Lake is open for dinner Thursday, lunch and dinner Friday through Sunday at 6680 Peden Road,; 682-841-1122.\

If you’ve never tried Dos Molinas’, it’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at 404 N.W. 25th St.; 817-626-9394.