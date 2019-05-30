Burgers, breakfast, tacos sail into new lakefront restaurants on Fort Worth’s Eagle Mountain Lake

A burger with onion strings at Augie’s Sunset Cafe, in a marina built in 1945. bud@star-telegram.com

Hey, Bud! Was another restaurant opening on Eagle Mountain Lake? Love Augie’s, but we need more than one.





—Boat Club sailor

Two new restaurants opened this month. Sammy’s on the Lake, a tacos-and-beer cafe at 6680 Peden Road, replaced a barbecue restaurant. Eagle Mountain Landing & Cafe, a burger grill in the old West Bay Marina at 6925 Liberty School Tap Road, opens for lunch and dinner weekdays and at 8 a.m. weekends for breakfast. Opening soon: the Lakehouse, 9307 Boat Club Road in the old Harbor One/Flight near the Lake Country neighborhood.

Hey, Bud! I heard the Monkey King Noodle Co. here won’t have noodles. Can that be right?

—Noodle guy

Official response: “Due to the smaller format” of the Crockett Row food hall, the local Monkey King will serve only dumplings. It should be opening soon in the food hall, 3000 Crockett St.

Hey, Bud! What’s replacing JR’s Cafe in Saginaw?





—Brenda, Saginaw

The landmark cafe, in a 70-year-old building at 300 S. Saginaw Blvd., will reopen as Moe’s Cafe, a spinoff from the River Oaks location. Owner Mazen Haddad also has the popular Benbrook Cafe.