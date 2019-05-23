Eats Beat
In Ridglea, it’s Chicken Salad Chick vs. old-guard The Lunch Box for the chicken salad championship
Hey, Bud! Where is that new Chicken Salad Chick location exactly? We drive all the way to Alliance.
—Chicken salad fan in Ridglea
Auburn, Ala.-based Chicken Salad Chick rented the long-vacant space on Camp Bowie Boulevard between Campisi’s and La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe. It offers 16 different chicken salads plus pimiento cheese, turkey sandwiches and soups. (The Chick is taking on tough competition: 45-year-old The Lunch Box across the street is known for chicken salad, finger sandwiches and light lunches.)
Hey, Bud! When does that new restaurant open?
—Lots of readers
May 27: Derek Allan’s Texas Barbecue, 1116 Eighth Ave. May 29: Gemelle (“jay-MEL-leh”), chef Tim Love’s new restaurant, 4400 White Settlement Road. June 16: Casa Jacaranda, 1050 Country Club Drive, Mansfield. Mid-June: Original Chop House Burgers, 2502 Little Road. Mid-June: Bistro 1031, 109 S. Front St. Aledo. July: Buffalo Bros, 415 Throckmorton St., July 8: Dixie House Cafe, 8120 Rendon Bloodworth Road. July: Melt Ice Creams, 308 Houston St. Summer: The Cookshack, 500 University Drive. Summer: Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, 2000 W, Berry St. (pop-up May 24).
Hey, Bud! Where can I get paella like that photo the other day?
—Three hungry readers
The best-known local paella is the Woodshed Smokehouse, 3201 Riverfront Drive. Sometimes it’s on the meun for Magdalena’s pop-up dinners (magdalenastx.com).
