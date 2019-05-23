In Ridglea, it’s Chicken Salad Chick vs. old-guard The Lunch Box for the chicken salad championship

The Cranberry Kelli at Chicken Salad Chick. Star-Telegram archives

Hey, Bud! Where is that new Chicken Salad Chick location exactly? We drive all the way to Alliance.

—Chicken salad fan in Ridglea

Auburn, Ala.-based Chicken Salad Chick rented the long-vacant space on Camp Bowie Boulevard between Campisi’s and La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe. It offers 16 different chicken salads plus pimiento cheese, turkey sandwiches and soups. (The Chick is taking on tough competition: 45-year-old The Lunch Box across the street is known for chicken salad, finger sandwiches and light lunches.)

Hey, Bud! When does that new restaurant open?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

—Lots of readers

May 27: Derek Allan’s Texas Barbecue, 1116 Eighth Ave. May 29: Gemelle (“jay-MEL-leh”), chef Tim Love’s new restaurant, 4400 White Settlement Road. June 16: Casa Jacaranda, 1050 Country Club Drive, Mansfield. Mid-June: Original Chop House Burgers, 2502 Little Road. Mid-June: Bistro 1031, 109 S. Front St. Aledo. July: Buffalo Bros, 415 Throckmorton St., July 8: Dixie House Cafe, 8120 Rendon Bloodworth Road. July: Melt Ice Creams, 308 Houston St. Summer: The Cookshack, 500 University Drive. Summer: Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, 2000 W, Berry St. (pop-up May 24).





Hey, Bud! Where can I get paella like that photo the other day?

—Three hungry readers

The best-known local paella is the Woodshed Smokehouse, 3201 Riverfront Drive. Sometimes it’s on the meun for Magdalena’s pop-up dinners (magdalenastx.com).