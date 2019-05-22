Fort Worth, here’s your new Fat Shack: fried cookies, fried Twinkies, fried anything

bud@star-telegram.com

The new Fat Shack is open in Fort Worth, fresh off a $250,000 company investment by Dallas millionaire Mark Cuban.

For that, he gets a share of a new fast-food franchise specializing in fried Oreos, fried Twinkies, fried cookies and a long menu of all things fried.

It’s as if the State Fair opened a year-round concession stand on West Berry Street at Waits Avenue. There are fried chicken fingers, fried cheese, fried jalapenos and french fries, and all on one sandwich if your heart desires.

If that’s not enough, you can also get a Philly cheesesteak with all those fried items on it, plus onion rings.

The Colorado-based company obviously goes for the college market. (A Fat Shack T-shirt supports “Fries Before Guys.”)

Fat Shack also offers a basic if unremarkable cheeseburger. Absolutely nothing on it is deep-fried.

Buffalo wings are half-price on Sundays, and there’s a $6.99 cheeseburger lunch combo with fries and a drink.

If you’ve always dreamed of entering a State Fair fried food-eating contest, Fat Shack is for you.

It’s open from lunch till late night (1 a.m. weeknights, 3 a.m. weekends) at 2858 W. Berry St., 817-367-9951, fatshack.com.