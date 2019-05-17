Burger Battle finalist Chop House Burgers to return to Arlington

How Burger Battle favorite Fred’s has stayed on top Despite more development, competition and parking woes, Terry Chandler, owner o f Fred's Texas Cafe in Fort Worth, continues to see success. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Despite more development, competition and parking woes, Terry Chandler, owner o f Fred's Texas Cafe in Fort Worth, continues to see success.

Chef Kenny Mills has leased a former barbecue restaurant and burger grill on Little Road and will reopen his Original Chop House Burgers, he said Thursday.

Mills, founder of a restaurant that put Park Row Drive on the dining map in 2010 and twice made the finals of a DFW.com “Burger Battle,” has leased space at 2502 Little Road to go back into the burger business a year after his old restaurant was sold and closed.

TV host Guy Fieri’s first “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” trip to Arlington was for the Chop House 10-pepper burger. In many ways, Chop House Burger brought the artisan-burger menu to this market.

(Original Chop House Burger is not related to the similarly named and Dallas-based Chop House Burger locations in Fort Worth and Euless, or the also-unrelated Mercury Chophouse in Fort Worth and Arlington.)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In 2010, Mills founded Chop House Burgers in a small strip shopping center on Park Row Drive where Connie’s Cafe operates now. In 2015, he moved it to a larger location five blocks to the west., and sold it in 2017.

Original Chop House Burgers will open about mid-June, Mills said.