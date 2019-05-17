Eats Beat

Burger Battle finalist Chop House Burgers to return to Arlington

How Burger Battle favorite Fred’s has stayed on top

Despite more development, competition and parking woes, Terry Chandler, owner o f Fred's Texas Cafe in Fort Worth, continues to see success. By
Up Next
Despite more development, competition and parking woes, Terry Chandler, owner o f Fred's Texas Cafe in Fort Worth, continues to see success. By
ARLINGTON

Chef Kenny Mills has leased a former barbecue restaurant and burger grill on Little Road and will reopen his Original Chop House Burgers, he said Thursday.

Mills, founder of a restaurant that put Park Row Drive on the dining map in 2010 and twice made the finals of a DFW.com “Burger Battle,” has leased space at 2502 Little Road to go back into the burger business a year after his old restaurant was sold and closed.

TV host Guy Fieri’s first “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” trip to Arlington was for the Chop House 10-pepper burger. In many ways, Chop House Burger brought the artisan-burger menu to this market.

(Original Chop House Burger is not related to the similarly named and Dallas-based Chop House Burger locations in Fort Worth and Euless, or the also-unrelated Mercury Chophouse in Fort Worth and Arlington.)

In 2010, Mills founded Chop House Burgers in a small strip shopping center on Park Row Drive where Connie’s Cafe operates now. In 2015, he moved it to a larger location five blocks to the west., and sold it in 2017.

Original Chop House Burgers will open about mid-June, Mills said.

Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.

  Comments  