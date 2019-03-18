At Seven Mile Cafe, a chicken-fried steak to capture Fort Worth’s heart

A new Seven Mile Cafe is open on the North Freeway, and now Fort Worth has three blockbuster choices for brunch.

Like Colorado-based Snooze and Chicago-based Yolk, Seven Mile Cafe is a Texas-bred version of the “better breakfast” restaurant with a vast selection of pancakes, Benedicts and platters.

Between the stuffed French toast and kale smoothies, Seven Mile Cafe has a bombshell lurking on its egg platter menu:

A superstar chicken-fried steak.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Yes, a chicken-fried steak at a restaurant that only serves it with eggs.

Seven Mile Cafe’s chicken-fried steak is a loyally floured and griddled Akaushi beef steak, served with Geman-style hash browns.

If not for the overload of chipotle cream gravy (ask for it on the side!), I’d swear this was an old-timey country cafe in Denton or Pilot Point or Decatur instead of a new restaurant between the Chili’s and the On the Border on the North Freeway.

This is the fourth Seven Mile, and the easiest to find. It’s 7 miles north of downtown Fort Worth.

Locations in downtown Keller and Highland Village are usually packed. The original is in Denton.

Seven Mile also makes it a point to serve plenty of gluten-free and dietary options.

There are burger and sandwich choices for lunch, but everybody orders breakfast.

Seven Mile is open for breakfast and lunch daily at 6300 North Freeway (between Fossil Creek Boulevard and Western Center Boulevard), 817-778-0911; sevenmilecafe.com or check the waitlist at Yelp.com.