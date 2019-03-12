Chef Tim Love to open another riverbank restaurant: Gemelle

Chef Tim Love’s newest restaurant will serve housemade pastas and Detroit-style pizza in a riverbank setting in west Fort Worth.
Love announced the new restaurant, Gemelle, on his Twitter account Tuesday.
That’s an Italian word for “twins.”
Love and his wife, Emilie, have twin daughters, Ella and Anna. It’s their 16th birthday, Love said in the tweet.
The resturant will serve housemade pastas and Detroit-style crisp, thick pizza, according to the tweet.
Gemelle is at 4400 White Settlement Road, replacing a burger grill and bar named Thurber Mingus that had opened in an old tavern near the West Fork of the Trinity River bridge.
Love also operates the Woodshed Smokehouse on the Clear Fork of the river, along with the White Elephant Saloon, Love Shack Burgers and Lonesome Dove Western Bistro in the Stockyards
Love said he will have more information shortly.
