‘Best burger’ in Dallas? By vote, it’s in Arlington

The fame of Mo’s Best Eatery has spread across Dallas-Fort Worth.
Mo’s, a burger grill off Interstate 20 in south Arlington, was voted the region’s best burger last week in a Dallas newspaper advertising promotion.
In the “final” matchup, Mo’s went head-to-head against another Arlington finalist: Fork in the Road.
Mo’s has been open more than a year in its new location: 4306 Matlock Road, south of Interstate 20.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
After Mo’s and Arlington hole-in-the-wall favorite Fork in the Road, the other semifinalists were Jake’s Burgers and Rodeo Goat.
The eight finalists also included Dallas-area entrants: Angry Dog, Chip’s, Haystack and Slater’s.
Owner Moath Zaben said Mo’s wasn’t even originally listed on the ballot, but readers sent in write-in nominations.
Regular DFW.com Burger Battle winners Fred’s Texas Cafe, Dutch’s Hamburgers and other Fort Worth favorites were not included. Neither was familiar Fuego Burger or old-guard favorite Kincaid’s.
Mo’s originally became known for Mediterranean dishes and house-cured pastrami, but word spread quickly among UT Arlington students about the hand-packed, hormone-free, grass-fed beef burgers.
The small burger grill opened in 2013 on Little Road in south Arlington, then bounced to Mansfield and back to Arlington again as Zaben bounced into the hospital and out.
Considering Zaben came down with pneumonia and didn’t cook for nearly two years, the victory is absolutely remarkable.
It’s open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Friday and for lunch Saturday and Sunday; 682-320-8111 or 817-617-2211, mosbesteaterytx.com.
Comments