Cooking up specials for Pi Day

The new Buttermilk Sky Pie location opened just in time for Pi Day.
Arlington joins Colleyville and Mansfield as new locations of Tennessee-based Buttermilk, a premium pie bakery to celebrate 3.14 day (pi).
Buttermilk Sky is not a bagel cafe or a coffee joint. All Buttermilk Sky has is incredible pie: pecan-chocolate-coconut, buttermilk, Granny’s apple, chocolate ice box, coconut meringue, peanut butter cream, Key lime or chocolate chip.
A personal pie — larger than a typical slice — is $4.25. (Try them all.)
Champions Park is the home of the newest Buttermilk Sky, on the Social House wing at 1707 N.. Collins St. next door to Rocket Fizz.
Other Buttermilk stores are at 3150 E. Broad St., Mansfield, and 4712 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, buttermilkskypie.com
A Fort Worth location has been announced but we don’t know the address yet.
For other Pi Day delights:
▪ Carshon’s Delicatessen, a kosher-style deli and bakery near TCU, serves coconut meringue pie Thursdays. Hint: It’s usually gone by 12:30 p.m.; 3133 Cleburne Road.
▪ JudyPie in Grapevine has some stellar pies and also has a Trinity Metro rail stop a block away; 520 S. Main St.., next to Jakes Burgers.
▪ The Pie Peddlers in Glen Rose are ranked Texas’ No. 1 stop for pies in Texas Highways magazine; 102 Walnut St., Glen Rose.
▪ Try a pie at the Black Rooster Bakery& Cafe, Blue Bonnet Bakery, Dixie House cafes, Lunch Box, McKinley’s Bakery, Paris Coffee Shop or Swiss Pastry Shop.
(Or at Joe’s Coffee Shop in Mansfield or Watauga, you can always order “pie as a vegetable” on a plate lunch.)
