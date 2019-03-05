More than beer at this new west Fort Worth brewhouse

The new Deep Ellum Brewing Co. on University Drive also has a menu, if only barely.
Six pizzas, a beet salad and a few appetizers are served from lunch to closing in a barroom setting, with more menu items coming by summer.
According to workers, the Fort Worth Deep Ellum will eventually serve sandwiches, pastas and a weekend brunch.
For now, you get a choice of six pizzas, most notably a brisket-bacon-jam Texas version.
That pizza has salami, pepperoni, barbecue and an $18 price tag.
Better: the spicy salami-tomato-basil pizza ($14), which still has plenty of fire.
Other pizzas include an Italian sausage-pepperoni ($15), a veggie pizza ($14), a three-cheese pizza with garlic ($13) and a simple basil-and-mozzarella ($12).
The crust has the handsome wood-fired crust of a Neapolitan-style, but so far it does not match the other Neapolitan-style pizzerias. (But if you’re in the Cultural District, it’s closer than the crosstown trip to Cane Rosso.)
Besides pizza, the early menu includes wings, a beets-and-goat-cheese salad ($12), meatballs ($12), sides like Brussels sprouts or brisket-stuffed risotto balls and one dessert item, apple mini-donuts ($6).
Deep Ellum Brewing is open for lunch and dinner daily; 611 University Drive at West Sixth Street, 817-873-3322, deepellumbrewing.com.
