Eats Beat

More than beer at this new west Fort Worth brewhouse

By Bud Kennedy

March 05, 2019 05:09 PM

A spicy soppressata-tomato-basil pizza at Deep Ellum Brewing Co. in Fort Worth.
A spicy soppressata-tomato-basil pizza at Deep Ellum Brewing Co. in Fort Worth. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
A spicy soppressata-tomato-basil pizza at Deep Ellum Brewing Co. in Fort Worth. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
FORT WORTH

The new Deep Ellum Brewing Co. on University Drive also has a menu, if only barely.

Six pizzas, a beet salad and a few appetizers are served from lunch to closing in a barroom setting, with more menu items coming by summer.

According to workers, the Fort Worth Deep Ellum will eventually serve sandwiches, pastas and a weekend brunch.

For now, you get a choice of six pizzas, most notably a brisket-bacon-jam Texas version.

That pizza has salami, pepperoni, barbecue and an $18 price tag.

Better: the spicy salami-tomato-basil pizza ($14), which still has plenty of fire.

Other pizzas include an Italian sausage-pepperoni ($15), a veggie pizza ($14), a three-cheese pizza with garlic ($13) and a simple basil-and-mozzarella ($12).

The crust has the handsome wood-fired crust of a Neapolitan-style, but so far it does not match the other Neapolitan-style pizzerias. (But if you’re in the Cultural District, it’s closer than the crosstown trip to Cane Rosso.)

Besides pizza, the early menu includes wings, a beets-and-goat-cheese salad ($12), meatballs ($12), sides like Brussels sprouts or brisket-stuffed risotto balls and one dessert item, apple mini-donuts ($6).

Deep Ellum Brewing is open for lunch and dinner daily; 611 University Drive at West Sixth Street, 817-873-3322, deepellumbrewing.com.

Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.

  Comments  