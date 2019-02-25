Eats Beat

Haltom Theater diner still a work in progress

By Bud Kennedy

February 25, 2019 05:30 AM

Haltom Theatre on the rise

Two families are restoring the historic Haltom Theater where there are plans for live concerts, movies, and professional wrestling.
By
Up Next
Two families are restoring the historic Haltom Theater where there are plans for live concerts, movies, and professional wrestling.
By
HALTOM CITY

Plans keep changing for the restaurant at the restored Haltom Theater, and it may take a while to establish the adjoining lunch-and-dinner cafe.

Retired Clown Burger owner Bill Louthan made his debut Friday night at the 78-year-old moviehouse, grilling sliders with queso that were very much like the simplest burgers served at his family’s nearby grill on Stanley Keller Road.

Louthan will grill sliders from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday.

Plans for an Enchiladas Ole expansion didn’t work out, but Ole owner Mary Patino Perez will serve a Sunday brunch beginning in March.

For now, the menu is still a disjoiinted selection of items such as a cheesesteak “Haltom hoagie,” a stuffed sausage, nachos or street tacos.

Some of the prices still seem more like you’d find at a concert concession stand. Two simple street tacos sell for $10; same for the tiny, barren slider, just beef and queso on a bun with a few fries.

The restaurant did not have basics last weekend such as iced tea. I asked for hot sauce with the tacos; the server broght sriracha.

All this will work out in time. The owners have been busy getting a performing arts theater open, and the restaurant will improve.

It’s open at 11 a.m. daily for lunch through dinner at 5611 U.S. 377 (East Belknap Street); 682-250-5678, haltomtheater.com.

Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.

  Comments  