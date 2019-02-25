Haltom Theater diner still a work in progress

Plans keep changing for the restaurant at the restored Haltom Theater, and it may take a while to establish the adjoining lunch-and-dinner cafe.
Retired Clown Burger owner Bill Louthan made his debut Friday night at the 78-year-old moviehouse, grilling sliders with queso that were very much like the simplest burgers served at his family’s nearby grill on Stanley Keller Road.
Louthan will grill sliders from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday.
Plans for an Enchiladas Ole expansion didn’t work out, but Ole owner Mary Patino Perez will serve a Sunday brunch beginning in March.
For now, the menu is still a disjoiinted selection of items such as a cheesesteak “Haltom hoagie,” a stuffed sausage, nachos or street tacos.
Some of the prices still seem more like you’d find at a concert concession stand. Two simple street tacos sell for $10; same for the tiny, barren slider, just beef and queso on a bun with a few fries.
The restaurant did not have basics last weekend such as iced tea. I asked for hot sauce with the tacos; the server broght sriracha.
All this will work out in time. The owners have been busy getting a performing arts theater open, and the restaurant will improve.
It’s open at 11 a.m. daily for lunch through dinner at 5611 U.S. 377 (East Belknap Street); 682-250-5678, haltomtheater.com.
