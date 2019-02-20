Eats Beat

Future uncertain for popular east Fort Worth restaurant

By Bud Kennedy

February 20, 2019

Pork ribs, sausage, squash casserole and black-eyed peas at Lady & the Pit.
FORT WORTH

The lady of Lady & the Pit, Natasha Smith, says she hopes to reopen her Handley-area restaurant soon after taking several days off due to a combination of problems.

City code officers have raised new questions about an adjacent barbecue pit, and as a result the restaurant has not been serving its reguilar plate lunches and smoked meats, she said.

Lady & the Pit is one of Texas’ few woman-owned barbecue restaurants and has been celebrated in Texas Monthly for Smith’s home-cooking menu of fried pork chops, chicken-fried steak and fried catfish.

Customers rallied around Smith last summer to help fix the air conditioning in the restaurant, 2220 Handley Drive, a former chain pizzeria.

