Future uncertain for popular east Fort Worth restaurant

The lady of Lady & the Pit, Natasha Smith, says she hopes to reopen her Handley-area restaurant soon after taking several days off due to a combination of problems.
City code officers have raised new questions about an adjacent barbecue pit, and as a result the restaurant has not been serving its reguilar plate lunches and smoked meats, she said.
Lady & the Pit is one of Texas’ few woman-owned barbecue restaurants and has been celebrated in Texas Monthly for Smith’s home-cooking menu of fried pork chops, chicken-fried steak and fried catfish.
Customers rallied around Smith last summer to help fix the air conditioning in the restaurant, 2220 Handley Drive, a former chain pizzeria.
