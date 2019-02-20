The new ‘cue in town: Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington

Fort Worth is having a barbecue boom, but Arlington is not left out.
Hurtado Barbecue will open weekends at Division Brewing, serving “Tex-Mex” barbecue that blends Austin’s best with South Texas spice.
Hurtado has been serving beef ribs, quail and brisket weekends at local brewery pop-ups for a few months. That turns into a steady gig at Division beginning March 9.
That makes Hurtado the first Austin-style craft barbecue stand in Arlington, unless you count Lockhart Smokehouse at the ballpark.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Owner Brandon Hurtado has a marketing agency. He said he simply wanted to turn his passion for food into a business.
His smoked quail, prime brisket and 44 Farms beef ribs are definitely different for Arlington, where barbecue began with the Red & Sonny Bryan family 60 years ago (now David’s).
On the Tex-Mex side, Hurtado serves chorizo, carnitas and poblano-queso sausage.
It’s the newest of several barbecue restaurants about to open here, including Heim Barbecue’s second location on White Settlement Road, Panther City BBQ building a new brick-and-mortar location on East Hattie Street, Derek Allan’s Texas Barbecue near opening on Eighth Avenue and Flores Barbecue starting to serve briskets next month at Clearfork.
Hurtado Barbecue will be open weekends at the brewhouse, 506 E. Main St., 682-401-7888, hurtadobbq.com.
Comments