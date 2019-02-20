Eats Beat

The new ‘cue in town: Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington

By Bud Kennedy

February 20, 2019 05:30 AM

Hurtado Barbecue will open weekends at Division Brewing.
Hurtado Barbecue will open weekends at Division Brewing. bud@star-telegram.com
Hurtado Barbecue will open weekends at Division Brewing. bud@star-telegram.com
ARLINGTON

Fort Worth is having a barbecue boom, but Arlington is not left out.

Hurtado Barbecue will open weekends at Division Brewing, serving “Tex-Mex” barbecue that blends Austin’s best with South Texas spice.

Hurtado has been serving beef ribs, quail and brisket weekends at local brewery pop-ups for a few months. That turns into a steady gig at Division beginning March 9.

That makes Hurtado the first Austin-style craft barbecue stand in Arlington, unless you count Lockhart Smokehouse at the ballpark.

Owner Brandon Hurtado has a marketing agency. He said he simply wanted to turn his passion for food into a business.

His smoked quail, prime brisket and 44 Farms beef ribs are definitely different for Arlington, where barbecue began with the Red & Sonny Bryan family 60 years ago (now David’s).

On the Tex-Mex side, Hurtado serves chorizo, carnitas and poblano-queso sausage.

It’s the newest of several barbecue restaurants about to open here, including Heim Barbecue’s second location on White Settlement Road, Panther City BBQ building a new brick-and-mortar location on East Hattie Street, Derek Allan’s Texas Barbecue near opening on Eighth Avenue and Flores Barbecue starting to serve briskets next month at Clearfork.

Hurtado Barbecue will be open weekends at the brewhouse, 506 E. Main St., 682-401-7888, hurtadobbq.com.

Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.

  Comments  