Hey, Bud! Where’s the best catfish? And, whatever happened to Chop House in Arlington?

Hey, Bud! The Catch in our neighborhood closed. What are your recommendations for catfish?
—Darrell, Fort Worth
I’ve always said it’s impossible to go out of business selling catfish, but The Catch has made a liar out of me. The Crowley location is now open. I sort of like TJ’s Catfish and Wings in Arlington, plus Flying Fish and the old-time places like Catfish Sam’s and Catfish & Company. The Lisa’s Fried Chicken chain has very good catfish for a fast-foot chain.
Hey, Bud! What happened to Chop House Burgers in Arlington? We decided to try it last week. Pulled in to find out it had closed and a Tex-Mex place is coming.
—Sandra, Arlington
Founder Kenny Mills sold it months ago, and the new owners closed July 19. (It was a two-time runner-up in the DFW.com Burger Battle.)
Hey, Bud! The news of Rick Schmidt’s passing triggered a question. Are there any BBQ joints in the DFW area that still cook beef shoulder? —Kevin, Fort Worth
Texas grieves for the late Kreuz Market owner, for years the leader of Lockhart’s barbecue dynasty. (Of note: Schmidt and Louis Mueller in Taylor both went to TCU.) Lockhart Smokehouse, owned by a Schmidt relative, still smokes shoulder.
