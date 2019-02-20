Eats Beat

The best little kolache shop in Texas has moved. But not far

By Bud Kennedy

February 20, 2019 12:00 AM

A fruit kolache at Gerik’s Ole’ Czech Bakery in West.
A fruit kolache at Gerik’s Ole’ Czech Bakery in West. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
WEST

The classic name in kolaches has a new home.

Gerik’s Ole’ Czech Bakery, the insiders’ kolache stop a block east of Interstate 35 and the Czech Stop, has reopened next door after puzzling West guests for a week.

The phone calls and questions started coming in last week: “Where’d Gerik’s go?” “What happened to Gerik’s?” “Why’s Gerik’s closed?”

Let the pastry panic come to an end.

The Anderson family reopened Gerik’s this week inside their Pizza House restaurant next door, leaving 40 years of morning coffee-and-kolache gatherings in what used to be a smokehouse and then Nors Bakery.

Gerik’s lost that lease, so it’s now offering its full menu inside the Pizza House.

If you’ve never strayed from the late-night haunt at the Czech Stop, please note that West’s traditional Czech-American families buy kolaches from Gerik’s or the orignal town shop, Village Bakery.

Then they buy sausages or klobasniky (“sausage kolaches”) at Slovacek’s, the mega-convenience store across Interstate 35.

(The Czech Stop is great at midnight, but if you’re in West before 6 p.m., look for Gerik’s.)

Gerik’s new location is inside the Pizza House, 505 W. Oak St., 254-826-3805.

Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat

