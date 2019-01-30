Eats Beat

J.R.’s Steakhouse to close in Colleyville

By Bud Kennedy

January 30, 2019 08:39 AM

In 2014,Chef Todd Phillips at J.R.’s Steakhouse created a contemporary State of the Steak after looking at the 1962 work by Tom Wesselmann in an Amon Carter Museum of American Art exhibit.
In 2014,Chef Todd Phillips at J.R.’s Steakhouse created a contemporary State of the Steak after looking at the 1962 work by Tom Wesselmann in an Amon Carter Museum of American Art exhibit. Star-Telegram
In 2014,Chef Todd Phillips at J.R.’s Steakhouse created a contemporary State of the Steak after looking at the 1962 work by Tom Wesselmann in an Amon Carter Museum of American Art exhibit. Star-Telegram
COLLEYVILLE

J.R.’s Steakhouse will close Thursday, only months after announcing and then canceling a move to a new Euless shopping center.

The 15-year-old prime steakhouse, one of the first in Northeast Tarrant County, had announced a new location in the Glade Parks shopping center last summer, then backtracked and posted on a now-deleted Facebook page that it would remain in Colleyville.

Chef Todd Phillips, a former Reata chef who has won local “top chef” contests, said he is looking for another job. J.R.’s owner Jonny Ragland wants to retire, Phillips said.

Ragland’s restaurant empire began with Gator’s Bayou in Euless, a popular Cajun restaurant that advertised heavily in the early days of a growing sports radio station, KTCK/96.7 FM “The Ticket.”

He added the prime steakhouse in 1994 on Texas 121 and also briefly operated a J.R.’s Grill nearby.

J.R.’s Steakhouse, 5400 Texas 121, closes at the end of dinner Jan. 31; 817-355-1414, jrssteaks.com.

Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.

  Comments  