TEXRail lunch stops in Grapevine: Don’t forget Willhoite’s buffet

Hey, Bud! You wrote about restaurants to try in Grapevine near the TEXRail train station. Why didn’t you mention Willhoite’s or Chill?
—Willhoite’s and Chill
I only hand-picked a few of the closest restaurants like Mason & Dixie, Mac’s on Main and Weinberger’s. But I hear Willhoite’s lunch buffet is good for train riders. (If you’re riding to the Fort Worth end, Little Red Wasp is the closest casual restaurant.)
Hey, Bud! I saw your review for Ranch Hand Steakhouse in Arlington. Thought you might want to know that Carmine Bianco shuttered the restaurant.
—Former Ranch Hand employee
Gosh, what a surprise: A cowboy-cuisine steakhouse with $25-$30 steaks didn’t make it in one of the uglest strip shopping centers on South Cooper Street. Sorry about those who lost jobs, but this place did not seem likely to make it.
Hey, Bud! Now that Daddy Jack’s is closed, where do I get a blackened tuna sandwich and dill potato salad? I’ve been addicted to both.
—Rick, Fort Worth
It’s not the same, but Old Neighborhood Grill has a simple diner version of a blackened tuna sandwich. The Baker’s Ribs restaurants have an herb dill potato salad, but not like Daddy Jack’s. (You may have to go to the last Daddy Jack’s — it’s in Connecticut.)
