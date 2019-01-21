Eats Beat

Pork chops, brisket tacos: Billy’s Oak Acres serves a Texas breakfast

By Bud Kennedy

January 21, 2019 09:00 AM

Bud Kennedy
FORT WORTH

In small-town Texas, some of the best barbecue restaurants also serve breakfast.

Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ now serves breakfast six days a week, and it’s almost like dining in a small town.

The boneless pork chops are smoked. The ham is cut thick.

The biscuits come with scratch-made cream gravy — the same that’s on Billy’s Oak Acres’ fabled chicken-fried steak.

Breakfast tacos are now an essential part of the morning, and Billy’s come with smoked brisket, pulled pork, sausage or chorizo, on a griddled tortilla with chunky salsa.

It’s not the polished, sunny-wakeup breakfast you’d find at some pancake palace, or even at cafes nearby.

But only four local barbecue restaurants serve breakfast: Billy’s, Meat U Anywhere in Grapevine, Rudy’s Country Store and the Woodshed Smokehouse.

Billy’s has the widest menu and best prices.

The menu leads with a “big hungry” breakfast: ham, bacon, sausage, pancakes and eggs ($14).

But a better choice might be the pork chop or chicken-fried steak breakfast ($8.50).

The brisket-and-egg or pulled-pork-and-egg tacos are a bargain for $2.

(I hate to break this to you, but there’s no avocado toast.)

There’s a choice of cream gravy, sausage gravy or brisket gravy.

A biscuits-and-gravy plate costs $3.25.

The entire experience inside the dimly lit, rustic Billy’s feels like you’re several hundred miles west on U.S. 180.

Billy’s is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesdays trough Saturdays, breakfast and lunch until 4 p.m. Sundays.

It’s at 7709 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, between Texas 183 and Cherry Lane; 817-731-2278, billysrealtexasbbq.com

