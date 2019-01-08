Eats Beat

In search of the best puffy taco, plus deals and a Grub Burger Bar in ‘Hey, Bud’

By Bud Kennedy

Puffy tacos from Dos Juans Puffy Tacos & Cerveza is photographed in Fort Worth, TX on Thursday, July 21, 2011. (Star-Telegram/Khampha Bouaphanh)
Where would you recommend puffy tacos in Fort Worth?

—@StarsFanDave on Twitter

This is a sore spot. The Fort Worth temple of San Antonio-style puffy tacos was Caro’s, which closed several years ago on the Bluebonnet Circle. A Caro’s remains open in Rio Grande City. I don’t know another local restaurant serving puffy tacos or tostadas. (Note: Don’t confuse puffy tacos with the bowl-like “puffed” tacos.)

Hey, Bud! Was the website wrong for Winter Restaurant Week?

—Reader looking for Winter Restaurant Week menus

The website is WinterRW.com. Please forgive my bad link to the menus offering $29-$39-$49 specials this week, with 16 restaurants extending the specials through Jan. 20 and nine through Jan. 27. Try the $29 three-course dinner at Thailicious in Southlake, for example, or the $39 three-course dinner at Rise n°3 Souffle. There’s also a $39 special at The Classic at Roanoke, a good value.

Hey, Bud! I saw where a Grub Burger Bar is opening?

—Heritage Trace guy

Grub, a College Station-based chain of specialty burgers and chicken sandwiches, will open Jan. 15 at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in the Parkside at Alliance Town Center. From a glance at the menu, I’d try the pepper Jack-jalapeno-habanero Scorpion Burger, the bacon-cheddar “Lockhart legend” or the absinthe mushroom-Swiss “Voodoo” mushroom burger.

