Say goodbye this weekend to a downtown Fort Worth restaurant

Years after the original Dallas locations had closed, Daddy Jack’s Lobster & Chowder House in Sundance Square will close this weeken.
The closing opens a prime Throckmorton Street location in Sundance Square but ends a 20-year run in Texas for the Connecticut-style lobster house founded by chef Jack Chaplin.
The last Daddy Jack’s location remains open in New London, Conn.
The Fort Worth location’s chef-owner, Dominick Simonetti, posted a farewell on Facebook.
The restaurant has struggled since work began to replace the bricks in the Sundance West apartment tower, where Daddy Jack’s replaced a deli 19 years ago.
Recently, the entire exterior has been covered with scaffolding. Only one sign indicates almost desperately that Daddy Jack’s is open.
Since Daddy Jack’s opened, downtown Fort Worth has added other seafood options, including the Waters seafood restaurant and several sushi and poke restaurants. Steakhouses such as Capital Grille and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle are open at lunch and serve seafood.
Besides clam chowder and lobster, Daddy Jack’s sold a lot of pecan-crusted rainbow trout and salmon in a creamy Dijon mustard-caper sauce, The filet mignon made a list of good steaks in unexpected places.
Daddy Jack’s will close Sunday at 353 Throckmorton St., 817-332-2477; http://daddyjacks.org/sundance_dinner_menu.php
