Celebrity chef Tim Love to open new restaurant, but what/where is a secret

The Tim Love restaurant empire is growing again.
Fort Worth’s best-known TV chef will open a new restaurant this spring named for his daughters, Ella and Anna.
That’s all he’s saying for now. The menu and location are secret.
But he says the restaurant will have a small indoor dining area with about 12 tables, a larger patio and a vegetable garden.
“It’s so exciting, I don’t want to say much yet,” he wrote by message this week.
It’s not Love’s only project.
A new Love Shack Burgers will open May 1 in Houston. It’s at Levy Park, off Southwest Parkway near Buffalo Speedway.
It’s a spinoff from his Love Shack Burgers
in the Fort Worth Stockyards, known for “Dirty Love Burgers” and chicken sandwiches, hot dogs withLonesome Dove
chili and craft root beer or fresh-made lemonade. (You can eat in the beer garden or inside theWhite Elephant Saloon
.)
Next in Houston: the second Woodshed Smokehouse, opening Aug. 1 in the same park.
It’s the second location for his open-air breakfast, lunch, barbecue and burgers restaurant along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth near South University Drive.
(If you think it’s too cold for the Woodshed, think again. It’s a cozy place for coffee, breakfast, lunch or dinner.)
The new Houston restaurants are close to Eunice, the new restaurant from the company founded but no longer led by New Orleans chef John Besh.
Also coming this fall: Atico, the new Tim Love bar atop a hotel across the street from his Lonesome Dove Western Bistro.
Love said his restaurants are coming off a strong year. In particular, his Denton restaurant, Queenie’s Steakhouse, had a 28 percent increase, he said.
If you’d like to see what Queenie’s is all about, it’s open for dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, for lunch Fridays at 115 E. Hickory St., Denton; queeniessteakhouse.com.
