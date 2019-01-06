In southwest Fort Worth, a spice market serves up flavor at a new Indian restaurant

Southwest Fort Worth’s little spice market now also has a spicy little Indian cafe.
King’s Kitchen is the dining-room side of You Save Food, the Singh family’s world grocery and spice market on Trail Lake Drive.
King’s Kitchen is primarily an Indian restaurant, but the menu also offers a page of interesting Bosnian-Serbian dishes such as cevapi (kebabs), goulash and zeljanica (spinach pie).
The larger Indian menu offers a wide variety of Indian dishes at inexpensive prices. The tandoor chicken, lamb, shrimp or mixed grill sell for about $10-$11. A simple and very smooth order of chicken tikka masala is about $10, or try the spicier chicken vindaloo for about $9.
The menu offers soups, salads, naan, appetizers such as samosas and pakoras and 14 different vegetarian dishes.
King’s Kitchen promotes the mango lassi, made with yogurt and often described as a “mango milk shake.”
There’s no buffet, so study the menu and pick your favorites.
This is not as elaborate as a Mughlai in Southlake or one of the other large Indian restaurants, but it exceeds expectations as a small and very stylish grocery cafe..
King’s Kitchen is open for lunch and dinner daily at 5054 Trail Lake Drive; 682-597-0424, https://kingskitchenrestaurant.weebly.com/
