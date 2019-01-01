TEXRail’s free this month, so ride to lunch at these Grapevine restaurants

The big winner along the new TEXRail train line is downtown Grapevine.
For the first time, families and tourists can take a 25-40-minute train ride from stations on either Decatur Avenue or North Beach Street for lunch or an outing.
The fare: $2.50. And this month, it’s free.
That means Mason & Dixie had better bake extra hazelnut-chocolate bread pudding. JudyPie Co. might need extra maple-peach pies.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Weinberger’s Deli might need more Italian beef, and Hop & Sting Grapevine Craft Brewery will pour a few more pints. All the restaurants can expect visitors from Fort Worth or DFW Airport.
The hourly train gives visitors just enough for lunch and a walk along Main, just wrapping up its celebration as the “Christmas Capitol of Texas.” (One exhibit, “Hometown Christmas,” continues through Sunday at the Tower Gallery, 636 S. Main St. near the station.)
Dining picks near the TEXRail station, only a few of the 30 or so downtown Graoevine restaurants:
▪ Mason & Dixie is a former sandwich cafe that has grown into a classic Southern dining room.
The current special is a “pork rules” sandwich with pulled pork, bacon and Black Forest ham.
The regular menu favorites include one of the best basic pimiento cheese sandwiches ever, or a first-rate grilled cheese (cheddar, jack and Muenster or havarti-Brie) with tomato-basil soup.
The most expensive item is $13.
Finish a meal with bread pudding or coconut cream cake ($5.99).
Mason & Dixie is a must-go regardless whether you take the train. It’s open for lunch and early dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, lunch Sundays at 603 S. Main St., 817-707-2111, masonanddixietx.com.
▪ Weinberger’s Deli is an updated version of a Chicago-style deli, with Reubens, brats, beef-on-weck and cheesesteaks, but also more than 80 other sandwiches including bahn mi, a muffuletta and a (“Mark”) Cuban.
It’s open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays, lunch Sundays at 601 S. Main St., 817-416-5577, weinbergersdeli.com.
▪ Hop & Sting Grapevine Craft Brewery has food trucks daily, including a halal truck Saturday and DK’s Twisted Smokers barbecue Sunday.
The brewery is open weeknights and all day weekends at 906 Jean St, 817-488-2337, grapevineontap.com.
▪ Mac’s on Main is the newest of the Mac;s steakhouse family, serving prime rib, steaks, burgers and Mac’s popular chicken-fried steak.
It’s open for lunch and dinner daily at 909 S. Main St., 817-251-6227, macsteak.com/contact-us.
.
▪ JudyPie is a scratch pie bakery offering about 12 pies (try pecan or strawberry-rhubarb) with a flaky scratch crust.
It’s open from midday through evening weekdays and Saturdays, and midday Sundays; 520 S. Main St., 817-400-7437, judypie.com.
▪ Also nearby: AJ’s on Main barbecue. Slightly farther away: Big Fish Seafood Grill, Jakes Burgers and Tolbert’s Restaurant & Texas Chili Parlor a few blocks north, and Bob’s Steak & Chop House, Fireside Pies, Mi Dia From Scratch and Winewood, about a half-mile south.
Comments