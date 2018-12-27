Want a free Shake Shack burger? Now’s your chance in Southlake

Shake Shack just opened here, and it’s already giving away free burgers.
Jan. 2 is the last day for a buy-one-get-one-free special at all Shacks, including the new Southlake Town Square location.
The catch: It requires using the Shake Shack app.
Shake Shack wants customers in Southlake to download its app and start using it to order or get a place in line.
I haven’t tested this, but the way Shake Shack explains it, you use the app to order two burgers and then use the promo code “THANKYOU18.”
The order must be more than $10, so you have to add a shake or concrete amd crinkle fries or another Shack side.
Shake Shack is the New York-based restaurant that launched the “better burger” segment in America,. serving burgers made from chemical- or additive-free beef. Besides the Shack, think of BurgerFi and other new-wave burger grills.
The Southlake location shares the Town Square with another better-burger winner, Hopdoddy.
Shake Shack is at 125 Central Ave.; 817-809-8545, shakeshack.com
