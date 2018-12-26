Here’s how to dine healthy in ’19: veggie Tex-Mex, Thai and a portobello ‘steak’

Your New Year’s resolution already has a menu to match.

More than 60 Fort Worth restaurants now offer healthy Blue Zones Project “plant slant” menus, in many cases not just salad bars but full platters and flavorful dishes.

There’s even a Tex-Mex option. Los Vaqueros Restaurants offer a choice of a pecan-squash stuffed chile relleno or avocado, spinach or veggie enchiladas.

After five years, the Blue Zones effort is showing results. Fort Worth’s health and well-being numbers are going up.

All it takes is a little devotion to eating what’s good for you — and tastes good.

Some of the city’s busiest restaurants are on the Blue Zones restaurant guide:

▪ Terra Mediterranean Grill, 2973 Crockett St., qualifies with its excellent vegetarian moussaka. Or try a Mediterranean or Greek salad, and even the baklava qualifies.

▪ Spice, 411 W. Magnolia Ave., and The Bangkok, 3529 Heritage Trace Parkway, are two of many Asian restaurants offering Blue Zone specials. But the dishes are distinctive: eggplant with spicy basil, or vegetable curry.

▪ The new winter menu for Friday dinners at Cafe Modern, 3200 Darnell St., offers three Blue Zones vegetable and salad entrees. The lunch menu adds a goat brie sandwich with apple-cranberry compote.

▪ Even the Buffalo West steakhouse, 7101 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, gets on the list with a grilled vegetable-feta sandwich, veggie tacos or a grilled portobello mushroom with goat cheese, sweet potato and asparagus.

▪ The downtown Bird Cafe, 155 E. Fourth St., has a cucumber-chive goat cheese sandwich at lunch and a special weekend brunch package with grains, pecans and an egg-white omelet.

In far north Fort Worth, Oliva Italian Eatery, 12477 Timberland Boulevard, offers its linguini with garlic or its spaghetti puttanesca with marinara, olives and capers.

Of course, all the Fort Worth healthy-food restaurants have Blue Zones menus, including Righteous Foods, 3405 W. Seventh St.; Spiral Diner, 1314 W. Magnolia Ave.; and several salad restaurants and juice bars.

Look for the full list online at bluezonesproject.com.