Going to a cafeteria for turkey? Make it one of America’s best

If you can’t make it home for Thanksgiving, you can take it home.
The Highland Park Cafeteria, Dallas’ 93-year-old gold-standard of Southern cooking, offers both take-home dinners and a Turkey Day menu. It’s a Dallas-Fort Worth tradition and the best bargain of the holiday.
On Thanksgiving, a turkey dinner with dessert will cost $15.99 at the old-world HPC, in Casa Linda Plaza at the corner of Loop 12 and Texas 78.
If that’s not enough of a deal, a prime rib dinner with dessert will cost $18.99. (Children’s plates are $9.49.)
For generations, Dallas-area families have brought home Thanksgiving dinners from the cafeteria. A turkey feast for 12 people with three sides and two pies costs $229.99, or a turkey meal for four costs $69.99 (no sides or pies).
The deadline to order a take-home dinner package is 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19.
This is the cafeteria of the American 20th century. Side dishes include candied yams, squash casserole, green bean casserole, ambrosia or Waldorf salad.
Pies include traditional fruit, meringue and icebox flavors, plus lemon chess pie, sweet potato pie and rhubarb pie. There’s also a selection of nine cakes.
If the Dallas Cowboys are America’s Team, The New York Times wrote years ago, then this is America’s Cafeteria. The city’s Southern roots still show unmistakably in the East Texas fried chicken, black-eyed peas, casseroles and salads dished up daily on one of America’s classic cafeteria serving lines.
The cafeteria is open for lunch and dinner daily at 1200 N. Buckner Blvd., east of downtown Dallas near the Arboretum; 214-324-5000, highlandparkcafeteria.com.
Comments