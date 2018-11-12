Hibachi for the holidays: A new sushi-hibachi grill downtown

A new restaurant near Sundance Square arrives just in time to help ring in the holiday season.

Ashim’s Hibachi Grill is within days of opening at 424 Taylor St., three blocks west of the holiday tree to be lighted Saturday.

Ashim’s features sushi, rice bowls, a hibachi steakhouse and even Thai rolled ice cream.





Owner-chef Assamad Ashim, 30, came to Texas from college in Arkansas. He looked across Fort Worth and Dallas for a prime location, then raised the last few dollars on Kickstarter.com.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

He and staff members built the furniture by hand from old shipping crates. The fast-casual restaurant has counter service and a contemporary menu spotlighting signature sushi rolls.

The “Fort Worth roll” is tempura-battered with spicy tuna and fresh avocado. A “cowboy roll” has tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon and eel.

The list of specialties includes hibachi chicken, salmon, tuna, New York strip or fllet mignon dinners ($9-$17).

Ashim’s adds Thai ice cream, flash-frozen and served with a scraper in artful rolls.

Ashim’s will open daily at 10:30 a.m. and serve until late night. Look for it to open on Taylor Street at West Fourth Street; 214-283-9122, ashimshibachi.com

A night to show off Sundance

The Sundance Square Plaza tree lighting is Saturday night, so it’s a good opportunity to stop by one of the new downtown bars.

▪ The new Aloft Hotel at 334 W. Third St. in One City Place has its own W XYZ Bar.

▪ Cowtown Brewing Co., 1301 E. Belknap St., is a new taproom.

▪ Closer to the plaza, FunkyTown Donuts & Drafts is open until 11 p.m. Saturdays serving doughnuts, beer, wine and coffee. It’s at 132 E. Fourth St.

▪ Cheesecake Factory and Reata are the two big anchor restaurants, but don’t miss Mediterranean dishes at Istanbul Grill, pastas at Taverna by Lombardi or the plaza tables at Bird Cafe, Del Frisco’s Grille or Taco Diner.

Bud Kennedy, 817-390-7538 @EatsBeat



