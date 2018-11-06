Chocolate baklava, garlic chicken, feta salads and more: It’s the Week of the Greek

The Fort Worth Greek Festival comes after Dallas’ and Euless’, but at just the right time to buy holiday breads and desserts.

The 52nd annual festival at a north side church fellowship hall features one dessert that always sells out quickly: chocolate baklava.

This year, the festival also adds baklava cheesecake and falafel.

The regular serving line dishes up lunches of Athenian lemon-garlic baked chicken, lamb or pork kebabs. For three days every November, it’s the best Greek restaurant in town.

An a la carte menu also offers gyros, souvlaki, Greek salad and cflaming cheese (saganaki).

Drinks incldue Greek or American coffees, wine and beer.

It’s open for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday, lunch Sunday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2020 N.W. 21st St. at Jacksboro Highway (Texas 199), 817-626-5578, facebook.com/FortworthGreekFestival/ or fortworthgreekfestival.com.