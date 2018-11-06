Where’s BBQ on the Brazos’ new home? It’s right behind the old one

The top-ranked barbecue restaurant in Texas is open again, and it didn’t move far.
BBQ on the Brazos reopened this week in a hilltop house-trailer “dining room” on the MotorSport Ranch in Cresson, uphill behind its old location off U.S. 377.
It’s not easy to find. First, you have to find 9012 Performance Court, between U.S. 377 and Texas 171 in Cresson.
That street isn’t marked. So take the turn to the motorsport track.
A half-mile uphill, you’ll find a barbecue truck rig, John Sanford and Kathryn Warren. It’s parked next to a trailer that has been converted to a dining room.
(Hey — it’s not fancy. But the old location was in a gas station-convenience store, so it’s not much of a change.)
“We looked around town and finally I asked about this little place,” Sanford said.
A couple of weeks ago, he asked the motorsport track manager about a trailer that had served as the shop for a wakeboard park at a small adjacent lake.
BBQ on the Brazos now has a lakefront view.
“It was a little rough, but we put some lipstick on it, cleaned it up a little bit and it turned out pretty nice,” Sanford said.
You order at the trailer under a covered shed, then dine inside the trailer. (If you’ve gone to popular 407BBQ near Argyle, it’s a similar setup.
Sanford said BBQ on the Brazos will slowly bring back its old menu. It’s also taking Thanksgiving turkey and ham orders through Nov. 16.
Sanford is also offering a motorsport track special called a “Lambo combo”: A sandwich, a drink and a drive in any sports car for $229,
BBQ on the Brazos opened in 2013 after Sanford had cooked as a barbecue caterer and at a bistro on the Granbury square. He had previously owned a barbecue restaurant and cafe in Saginaw.
In the latest Texas Monthly Top 50 ranking, BBQ on the Brazos was the top-ranked barbecue restaurant in the Fort Worth area and tied for third overall in the region behind Cattleack BBQ in Farmers Branch and Hutchins BBQ in McKinney.
BBQ on the Brazos is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or whenever the food runs out) Tuesdays through Saturdays; 9012 Performance Court, Cresson, 817-396-4758, bbqonthebrazoscressontx.com or facebook.com/BBQontheBrazos.
(The old location is now Rooster’s BBQ owned by Tennessee pitmaster “Rooster” Beane.)
▪ BBQ on the Brazos’ return comes the same week Sammies BBQ reopened at 3801 E. Belknap St.
Sammies has a new pitmaster, Brendan Lamb from La Barbecue in Austin.
It’s starting with a limited menu that includes the restaurant’s familar “sour” coleslaw. The thick, doughnut-like onion rings will be back soon.
For now, it’s open for lunch and until the food runs out weekdays and Saturdays; 817-834-1822, sammiesbbq.com.
