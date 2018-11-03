BBQ on the Brazos loses lease, moving out

Eats Beat

The barbecue is back: Sammie’s reopening, BBQ on the Brazos close

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

November 03, 2018 12:29 PM

FORT WORTH

A Fort Worth landmark for 72 years, Sammies BBQ will reopen next week, with another much-missed barbecue favorite also close to making a return.

Sammies will reopen Monday at 3801 E. Belknap St. under Sam Gibbins, the third “Sammie” since the restaurant opened in 1946.

In Cresson, regional No. 1 BBQ on the Brazos is near reopening at a location near the old restaurant next to the Motorsports Ranch, according to an new online message to customers from part-owner Kathryn Warren.

Warren wrote by text message Saturday that she is not ready to announce a reopening. Part-owner John Sanford was not available.

The new Sammies in the Riverside neighborhood combined that restaurant’s legacy sour coleslaw and lighter barbecue sauce with the meats and sauce from the former Smoke Pit BBQ nearby, which closed.

Sammies’ decor includes Texas memorabilia and a “Billy Miner’s Saloon” room with photos and wall hangings from that 27-year restaurant, an original Sundance Square anchor which closed in 2010.

Sammies will serve lunch only at first with a limited menu of brisket, hot links, sausage and turkey, with chicken Tuesday and the familiar double-cut pork chop from the Smoke Pit on Fridays.

