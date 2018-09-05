Looking for a restaurant reservation? There’s more than one website to check

Hey, Bud! One family member lives in Germany and the other in Portland. We get together once or twice a year. I want to take them to a really nice place but with a wide range, from meat to vegetarian. Waters is booked, and we’ve been to Eddie V’s. Any suggestions?
— Jim, Fort Worth
Waters Seafood has tables available if you book on the reservation website OpenTable.com. Most restaurants take reservations there, but two other major websites book dining reservations. Paris 7th (the old Saint-Emilion) and Rise Souffle are among restaurants using Yelp.com. Cannon Chinese, Clay Pigeon, HG Sply, Piattello and Shinjuku Station use Resy.com.
Hey, Bud! I keep hearing that Sammie’s BBQ is reopening. What have you heard?
— Travis, Fort Worth
Here’s the deal: The Smoke Pit BBQ will move later this fall into the old Sammie’s. For now, the Smoke Pit is still open and serving lunch weekdays and Saturdays at 2401 W. Belknap St. The plan is to merge the two restaurants in the Sammie’s building, 3801 E. Belknap St., Checking with Sam.
Hey, Bud! The old Lisa’s Fried Chicken on University Drive has been demolished. Do you know what’s going in its place?
— Brenda, Fort Worth
It is not clear whether the Nguyen famplans a different restaurant there, or sold the property. There are about 20 other Lisa’s Chicken and Seafood locations around DFW. (The University location was one of the old Pizza Hut buildings with a distinctive roof.) The old Grotto across the street will be replaced by an Austin City Taco.
