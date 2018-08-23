It’s BBQ weekend: Check out the big names at Bedford festival

The Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival is celebrating its 10th year this Labor Day weekend with three days of public tastings in three different steak and barbecue contests.
The event kicks off Friday night with a steak cookoff. For $5, festivalgoers can taste five steaks and vote.
On Saturday afternoon, a $20 ticket buys tastes of up to 30 “anything-goes” barbecue samples (Admission is free if you buy tickets in advance at bedfordbluesfest.com.)
Sunday afternoon is the “Battle of the BBQ”: a $17 ticket for 10 samples.
Besides the contests, the Bedford festival has plenty of concessions selling barbecue galore.
Buddy’s BBQ and Green’s Texas Bar-B-Q, the biggest barbecue names in Hurst-Euless-Bedford, will be selling their smoked meats and specials.
The Crazy Cowboy restaurant will sell brisket sandwiches and sausage
Mobile vendors Kidwell’s BBQ, Lynnie BBQ and Riverfront BBQ also will sell brisket, ribs and sausage.
It’s all on city property at 1951 L. Don Dodson Drive. Tickets range from $40 (for preferred blues concert seating) to $7 at bedfordbluesfest.com or $10 at the gate, plus extra for the tastings..
