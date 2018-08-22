Want a free Chick-fil-A? You just have to wear purple

It pays to wear purple in Fort Worth, whether you’re a TCU football fan or not.
More than 100 businesses again are offering “Go Purple Friday,” when anyone wearing purple gets a deal or discount Fridays only.
Some of the dining deals are worth updating your wardrobe.
The big draw of Go Purple Friday is the free Chick-fil-A. It’s yours with any $4 purchase at the Heights Corner location, 3200 Hulen St., or with the purchase of a drink and fries at Montgomery Plaza, 549 Carroll St.
Fixture Kitchen, 401 W. Magnolia Ave., an innovative restaurant by chef Ben Merritt, will offer 20 percent off your food bill.
Twigs Bistro, 5289 Marathon Ave., a martini bar and bistro from Spokane, Wash., will offer 15 percent off food. Nearby, the Pinstripes bistro and game center is offering $7 “Prince Charming” drinks (champagne & Chambord, usually $14).
La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 841 Foch St. in the Foch Street Warehouses, is offering $3 off any meal. Abuelo’s will offer 20 percent off an entree, and Meso Maya, El Fenix and Mexican Inn Cafe offer free queso.
For a sweet tooth, the SusieCakes bakery in the WestBend shops, 1621 River Run, will offer buy-one-get-one-free cupcakes (up to six). Buffalo Bros Pizza Wings & Subs, 3015 S. University Drive, will offer half off appetizers or desserts.
At breakfast, a purple shirt is good for a free waffle at the Waffle House location in Benbrook, 8505 Benbrook Blvd.
Many other restaurants are offering free drinks or fries, about a $2 value. Several pizzerias are offering a pizza-drink combo for about $6. Ice cream shops offer a size upgrade, a free topping or a buy-one-get-one-free deal.
More deals will be posted next week. Watch the website at gofrogs.com.
