From Chicago to Clearfork: The saga of Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen

Nobody can agree on how to describe Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, and that’s a good thing.

If you want a salad restaurant, that’s Doc B’s. If you want a general restaurant for all ages, Doc B’s fits. If you want someplace with the variety of a Houston’s or Hillstone, try Doc B’s.

Chicago-based founder Craig Bernstein originally opened Doc B’s in 2013 as a counter-service, fast-casual grill named for his late OB-GYN father, Dr. Robert “Doc B” Bernstein.

By the time it opened this month in the Shops at Clearfork, it had evolved into a full-service restaurant.

Doc B’s was the first restaurant announced for Clearfork, but opened nearly a year after others. But judging from a trip last week, it’s worth the wait.

A “Number Six” spicy fried chicken sandwich with habanero honey is reasonably priced at $11. The “Wok Out” bowl with Thai or teriyaki chicken, veggies and cashews is a reasonable choice at $14 (or more for steak, fish or tofu).

There’s a also a choice of six salads from $11 to $17.

The double-cut pork chop made the trip from the Dallas Uptown location, although it’s inexplicably priced $9 higher here (at $24).

For a side dish, order the elote — corn — if they have it.

The “Rob’s Double Decker” chocolate cake ($6) is supposed to be from Robert Bernstein’s old-time family recipe for “claimjumper’s chocolate” cake, topped with pailleté feuilletine. It comes with a glass of milk.

If they have it, try the tres leches cake.

It’s open for lunch and dinner daily (watch for brunch soon) at 5253 Marathon Ave.; tel 682-231-8820, docbsfreshkitchen.com.