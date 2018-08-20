Burgers, brats, BBQ & brews: all in 1 stop now in Arlington

What if you tried to open a growler bar with a craft burger grill across from AT&T Stadium?

And what if it also served classic barbecue with prime brisket?

And what if it also served Fischer’s smoked and grilled German bratwurst and sausages from Muenster?

And what if it also had refrigerator cases full of beer to go?

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

You’d be confused, that’s what.

But you’d also be busy.





That’s the case at the new Burgers & Brats and Eddie Deen CrossRoads Smokehouse stands inside Bru City Stadium in Arlington, a growler bar with 100 taps and an audacious food selection.

The same kitchen turns out thick specialty burgers, smoked prime brisket and grilled bratwurst, all to eat there or take across North Collins Street to a tailgate.

Burgers & Brats gained local renown for its Flower Mound location serving 18 different all-natural, handpacked burgers.

The insiders’ favorite is the “Crime Scene” ($9.99) a bacon-pepper Jack cheesburger with garlic, jalapenos, crushed jalapeno kettle chips and hot sauce, along with the regular lettuce-tomato-onion. (It has a dagger-like knife in top of the bun with a Tabasco trail)





There’s a “Turnpike” chili-cheddar burger ($8;.99) and a “Speed Bump” bacon-cheddar-barbecue burger ($7.99).

The brat menu, all from Germanfest favorite Fischer’s, offers a choice of smoked or grilled ($6.99).

As if that’s not enough, the Eddie Deen’s counter offers prime brisket, ribs and jalapeno kielbasa plates or sandwiches ($9-$15), plus the Wills Point-based pitmaster’s legendary East Texas buttermilk or chocolate fudge-pecan pies ($2.99).

The tandem food stands not only sell different sausages, then even sell two different kinds of potato salad.

If you want to try it all, bring friends. And make sure they’re hungry. (Try a Tuesday, when you can buy one burger and get another for half-price.)

The north wall is lined with refrigerator cases and a stunning selection of beers. There’s also a choice of wines.

I’m not sure if its a beer store with food stands, or a restaurant with beer coolers. I’m not sure the owners know.

Take a look. It’s open for lunch and dinner daily, serving food until 9 p.m. weeknights and 10 p.m. weekends; 1004 N. Collins St., 817-677-1234, beer website at brucitytexas.com, Burgers & Brats website at burgersandbrats.com.